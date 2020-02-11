Coronavirus: China shares official treatment guide with Nigeria

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Chinese authorities have shared the official guide on the management/treatment of the Coronavirus with the Nigerian government.

This was according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Abuja yesterday.

Official guide documents on how to prevent and control the novel coronavirus pneumonia, have been provided by China’s National Health Commission to its counterparts in Nigeria and other countries, through official channel, the Embassy statement said.

The documents shared with Nigeria include guidance on Lab Test Procedure, Epidemic Update & Risk Assessment, Diagnosis and treatment protocol, Management of close contacts, Surveillance and Epidemiological Investigation.

The documents were specifically shared with the National Centre for Disease Control, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An official of the Chinese Embassy in Abuja in a response to enquiry told Peoples Daily that China decided to share the information with Nigeria to prepare the country for any Coronavirus eventuality, should it be reported anywhere in the country.

This, the official said, is in line with the transparency and openness policy of the Chinese government in its management of the Coronavirus disease.

So far, daily report and statistics of management of the virus in China shows significant improvement in the control of the virus.

As of the last three days, no new confirmed cases have been reported both in and out of China, while the number of those cured and released from hospital continue to rise.

Daily update from the Chinese Embassy in Abuja shows that as of Feb 9, the National Health Commission of China had received 40,171 reports of confirmed cases and 908 deaths on the Chinese mainland, and in all 3,281 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 23,589 suspected cases.

So far, 187,518 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.

The number of confirmed infections in the Chinas Hong Kong (36, incl. 1 death) and Macao (10, incl. 1 cured) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (18 incl. 1 cured) had risen to 64 in total, according to the commission