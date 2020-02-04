Coronavirus: China ready to work with Nigeria, others to halt epidemic – Envoy

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Peoples Republic of China is willing to work with other countries of the world including Nigeria to respond to outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel Coronavirus, the Ambassador of China in Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian has said.

Dr. Zhou who made this known in Abuja yesterday in his opening remarks during the briefing on fighting the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel Coronavirus put the total number of confirmed cases of infection to 17,205.

Zhou said, “Fighting the spread of the epidemic is a common concern of the international community. China is willing to work with other countries in the world, including Nigeria, to respond to the epidemic actively.

“We have informed the World Health Organization, relevant countries and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan of the latest epidemic situation, and have shared information on virus gene sequences with all parties at the first time.

“We have taken the most comprehensive and rigorous containment and mitigation measures, and many of them go well beyond the requirements of the International Health Regulations (2005). By doing so, China is not only protecting the health of its people, but also that of people around the world. Such efforts are fully recognized by many governments as well as the WHO” he noted.

Continuing, Zhou said that 21,558 people were suspected of being infected with the virus in the Chinese mainland based on the China’s National Health Commission findings.

He noted that a total of 361 people had died of the disease while 475 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

Zhou said these are not numbers, but lives, families, communities.

He said is going to be an unforgettable Spring Festival for the Chinese, as families are separated but united to stand together in the face of the disease.

His words, “The safety and health of the people always come first, and thus the prevention and control of the outbreak is the country’s most import work for now. The Chinese government attaches great importance to the epidemic.

“President Xi has repeatedly given important instructions on prevention and control work, and personally held a meeting on the first day of the lunar New Year for redeployment and remobilization.”