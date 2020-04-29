Coronavirus: ABU Sample Testing Centre is excellent, says NCDC

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the facilities on ground in African Centre of Excellence, ABU Zaria are excellent for the COVID-19 sample testing centre.

The team leader and Monicular Bioengineer of National Reference Laboratory, NCDC

Dr. Emeka Ndondo stated this after final round inspections of facilities in the ABU Centre yesterday.

Dr. Ndondo stressed that, they discovered a very excellent facility and everything is excellent at African Centre of Excellent in ABU Zaria.

He emphasized that they want to have a protected facility, environment, cabinet and protection of people working in the centre not unlike some centres that were closed for not protecting staff working there.

According to him, he has seen the massive transformation and rapid development the centre has received.

He said the NCDC will support ABU testing centre because they have everything needed as far COVID-19 sample testing is concerned.

In his remarks, the acting Vice Chancellor Ahmadu Bello University, Professor Danladi Amodu Ameh said the university is ready to work with collaborating partners.

He expressed appreciation to the Director General of Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) for his interest in the Centre to be consider as one of the sample testing centre.

Also speaking, the Director Research and Innovation Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Professor Sani Ibrahim said that the university is fully prepared for the sample testing centre on COVID-19 vírus.

Professor Sani said they have identified all their short comings and improved on them so that the centre will commence work immediately.

A professor of Biochemistry, he said they are working together with Kaduna State Government and Ahmadu University Teaching Hospital in order to make it cheaper and faster for immediate results.

Commenting on the facilities, the Technical Team Leader for the testing centre, Dr. Shamsudin Aliyu of ABUTH Shika said there is very strong partnership and a strong technical team overseeing the technical term.

Dr. Shamsudin said they have a diverse group with a lot of background and the system is going on perfectly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...