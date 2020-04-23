Coronavirus: 55 negative, 9 positive, one death in Borno

Share This





















A total of 64 tests have so far been carried out on persons believed to have had contacts with Borno’s index case, from which 50 persons have tested negative, while nine tested positive, Deputy Governor and chairman of the high powered response team, Umar Kadafur has said.

He spoke at the Wednesday’s media update held in Maiduguri. He said 5 results were being awaited from the 64 tests carried out, while 11 additional samples have been collected from Pulka where the index case emanated from. The samples will be sent for testing.

This is according to a statement by Isa Gusau, Media adviser to Governor Zulum of Borno state yesterday.

The nine positive cases, he noted, have been captured by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in its national update released on Tuesday night.

The Deputy Governor, said on a sad note, that an infected citizen has died. The citizen who was transferred from Biu to Maiduguri, had tested positive in Gombe, after his return from Lagos. Although he died at an isolation centre in Maiduguri, his death will remain under Gombe at NCDC’s update since he was tested there. The deceased died at the age 41. He was said to have been hit hard by the infection before he was moved to the centre.

Kadafur, said a total of 144 persons have been identified and traced by surveillance team.

And the 14 days state wide lockdown imposed by Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum took effect from 10:30pm Wednesday night..

The state Deputy Governor, said security officials will enforce the lockdown by using lawful means to restrict all movements. He said exemptions will be to persons who will be on essential services.

The Deputy Governor in his briefing, called on citizens not to stigmatize persons infected with Covid-19 or their families, noting such stigmatization will heighten resistance of patients from being moved to government isolation and treatment centres.

He called on citizens to show empathy to infected persons rather than show disregard for them.

Information Commissioner, Babakura Abba Jato in his comments, announced that coalition of civil societies in the state has set up a situation room as part of it’s contributions. He announced emergency phone numbers: 09072127272 and 09068685158 through which citizens can make contacts on medical issues relating to Covid-19.

