Coronavirus: 4 Chinese, 39 others quarantined in Jos

As China cures 41,000 of 79,000 infected persons

From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Plateau State government said it has quarantined 43 persons including 39 Nigerians and 4 Chinese citizens who came into the state for business reasons suspected to be infected with Corona Virus (Covid-19).

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, at a press briefing held Sunday in Jos revealed to newsmen that “the Chinese citizens who arrived Plateau State Thursday, 27th February 2020 from Ethiopia for mining activities were quarantined in isolation center at Bakin Kaya town of Wase Local Government Area of the state, stating that they were isolated because they were suspected to be infected with the disease.”

He said the state government’s decision to isolate them came as response to communications received by the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, from the Nigerian Immigration Service upon their arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport Abuja and their subsequent departure to Plateau State.

He said when they arrived the mining site, their peers refused to associate with them for fear of getting the epidemic transmitted to them and immediately drew the attention of the state government. The commissioner also disclosed that the additional 39 persons quarantined are Nigerians working with the Chinese in the mining site.

The commissioner said, “On receipt of such information, the Plateau State government had already provided two quarantined wards in Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and Plateau Specialist Hospital for victims who would test positive to Covid-19.

According him, “they are suspect now for the fact that they are coming from a country with the highest number of victims of Covid-19 worldwide.”

He said the state has already taken critical measures of preventing possible outbreak or spread of the endemic within its jurisdictions as it works closely with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Agency for Disease Control.

Meanwhile, China’s National Health Commission said it has received 79,824 reports of confirmed cases and 2,870 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and in all 41,625 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.

However, it said there still remained 35,329 confirmed cases (including 7,365 in serious condition) and 851 suspected cases. So far, 660,716 people have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. 51,856 are now under medical observation.

On Feb 29, Hubei reported 570 new cases of confirmed infections (including 565 in Wuhan), 64 new cases of suspected infections (including 50 in Wuhan), and 34 deaths (including 26 in Wuhan). 2,292 patients were released from hospital after being cured, including 1,675 in Wuhan, the commission said.

It said as of 24:00 on Feb 29, Hubei had reported 66,907 cases of confirmed infections (including 49,122 in Wuhan) and 2,761 deaths (including 2,195 in Wuhan). In all, 31,187 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital, including 19,227 in Wuhan, adding however that there still remained 32,959 confirmed cases (including 27,700 in Wuhan), with 7,107 in serious condition (including 6,393 in Wuhan), and 646 suspected cases (including 393 in Wuhan).

According to the Commission, as of 24:00 on Feb 29, 144 confirmed infections had been reported in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan province: 95 in Hong Kong (2 had been dead and 33 had been cured and discharged from hospital), 10 in Macao (8 had been cured and discharged from hospital) and 39 in Taiwan (1 had been dead and 9 had been cured and discharged from hospital).