COREN wants state govs, cooperation to investigate cause of Imo building collapse

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) is seeking for the cooperation of the Imo state government to investigate the cause of the building collapse that occurred in the state.

President of COREN , Engr. Ali Rabiu, made this known in a statement he signed and issued to newsmen at the weekend in Abuja.

Engr. Rabiu said that COREN commiserated with the government and people of Imo state on the sad incidence of the collapse of the Six Storey Building, under construction where many lives were lost.

“The Council is saddened by the collapse of the building which was proposed to be an hotel complex on the highbrow Musa Yar Adua drive in Owerri which came down completely on Thursday, April 30.

“This is quite unfortunate considering the huge loss of human and material resources.”

The COREN boss,however said the council as the statutory agency of the Federal Government responsible for the regulation and control of engineering practice in Nigeria felt embarrassed by the collapse,

considering the number of qualified engineering practitioners the council licensed to practise in Nigeria.

“Therefore in exercise of its mandate, COREN has been working to have a database of all engineering activities across the country through its various State Engineering Regulation and Monitoring Committees.

“The Council had activated the Imo State Engineering Regulation and Monitoring Committee to immediately take up the matter of the collapse in Owerri, lmo State.

“The Committee which is led by the Vice President of COREN, Mr Vernatius Igiri, has since visited the site of the collapse for an on the spot assessment and also interacted with the representatives of other relevant professional bodies.

The statement maintained that “ the Committee also took pictures from the rubbles and collected samples of materials for engineering testing and analysis.

He stated that “In line with the mandate of COREN, the Council will undertake a full scale investigation into the root cause of the collapse,” Rabiu said.

He added that it was within the purview of the council to ensure that any engineering practitioner or individual found to be culpable was dealt with possible prosecution.

‘I hereby, on behalf of the council wish to seek the cooperation of the Imo State Government in the investigation and the onerous task of ridding the state and the country of this unwanted waste of resources.

“The Imo State Government should therefore direct all Ministries, Departments and Agencies responsible for urban development control to allow COREN unfettered access to approval process records and documents.

“The Council hereby urges all Engineering practitioners that have anything to do with the collapsed structure, including information that will assist in the investigation, to report immediately to the COREN Owerri Area Office.

‘Please stay safe, and together we will beat COVID-19,” the president said

