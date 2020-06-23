COREN to investigate Enugu, Kwara bridge collapse

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), said it would undertake full scale investigations into the root causes of the collapsed bridges in Enugu and Kwara states.

The Council in statement signed by the Registrar of COREN, Prof. Joseph O. Odigure ,made available to journalists recently in Abuja stated that the council was disturbed by the incessant cases of buildings collapsing across the country, saying that COREN would go into full scale investigation to ascertain causes .

Odigure said COREN had visited the site of the recent incident in Enugu State where the scaffold framework of a section of a pedestrian bridge on Agbani Road, Enugu South Local Government Area, collapsed on June 12.

“In line with the mandate of COREN, the Council having carried out an on the spot assessment of the site of the collapsed bridge and interacted with the representatives of other relevant professional bodies, will undertake a full scale investigation.

Similarly, he said the recent collapse of a bridge in Kwara State after a heavy downpour also brings to mind the need to regularly ascertain the integrity of Engineering infrastructure in Nigeria.

“Pursuant to Section 21 (A) (1) (as amended by Act No. 3 2018), the Council shall establish a Department to be known as the Engineering Regulations Monitoring Department, which shall be charged with the duties of monitoring firms.

“It will also ensure that Engineering is practiced in Nigeria in accordance with relevant codes of Engineering practice in the protection of her development and economic investment”,Odigure said

While calling on all Engineering practitioners to assist with information or anything to do with the collapsed structures to report immediately to Enugu area office of COREN.

According to him, “COREN is in the process of inaugurating national and state technical committees on Engineering Regulation Monitoring.

“Therefore, state governors, institutions, and professional bodies in Engineering practice, Immigration Service and the Police, are hereby put on notice to quickly nominate their representatives as already requested by COREN,”

The Registrar called on the general public to visit COREN portal online to check the status of any Engineering practitioner before engaging him.

