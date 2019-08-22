COREN president vows to enforce council’s regulations to better lives

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Ali Rabiu has vowed to ensure enforcement of the acts and regulations of the council.

Speaking during the 28 Assembly of the Council in Abuja, Rabiu said “We will take steps in ensuring enforcement of the Act and all Regulations of Council. As stakeholders, it is hoped that engineering professionals will work within the engineering codes, ethics and standards and be committed to improving the lives of the people by consolidating efforts along with the government to address key challenges of climate change, resettling displaced communities insecurity across the country, failed infrastructures and others.”

He added that COREN and all its stakeholders are ready to collaborate with federal, states and local governments, legislators, the Diplomatic Corps and all Nigerians to rebuild and reposition Nigeria as the heartbeat and reference point for the African continent.

“It is in this regards that the theme of this year Engineering Assembly was carefully selected as the “Strategic Alliance Amongst Engineering Professionals for Enhanced Opportunities”. The assembly will be centred around this theme with the sole aim of proposing strategies that will develop, harness and fulfill our

enormous potential thus turning us, as engineering practitioners into a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian quest for development.”

Also speaking, Engr. Ali Kashim, said “we must rise up as engineers to protect our profession.

He called Nigerians to patronize the engineers at home, saying they have the best service needed by all.

“Nigerian engineering can only grow when Nigeria grows. COREN has worked hard to ensure that Nigerian engineering has international standard which we have achieved.”