Continue tweeting – NASS Minority Caucus tells Nigerians

……..dismisses threat of arrest by Buhari

By Christiana Ekpa

The Joint Minority Caucus of the Senate and the House of Representatives after its meeting over the ban on Twitter by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has asked Nigerians to continue tweeting even s the Caucus restated its condemnation of the embargo as draconian and unacceptable.

The Joint Minority Caucus equally dismissed threats by the Buhari -led government to arrest and prosecute Nigerians using twitter and called on Nigerians to go ahead and use their twitter as they would not be contravening any law in Nigeria or internationally.

The Joint Minority Caucus in statement signed by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe inority Leader of the Senate and Hon. Ndudi Elumelu Minority Leader of the House of Representatives recognized the provisions of Articles 19 and 20 of the United Nations Charter on Fundamental Human Rights, which Nigeria is a signatory to, as well as provisions of Sections 39 and 36 (12) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and noted that by these provisions no one will be violating any law for using twitter in Nigeria.

They said “As lawmakers, the Joint Caucus is pained by the anguish Nigerians, especially the youths, who find the use of twitter as a means of livelihood and genuine social interaction, are passing through just because the APC-led Federal Government feels slighted that an individual’s post, was deleted by Twitter for ethic violation.

The joint caucus therefore called on Nigerians to use various opportunities offered by technology and continue making use of twitter since such does not violate any law in our country.