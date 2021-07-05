Constitution Review: Ganduje advocates recognition of traditional institution as fourth tier of government

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on the Federal Government to consider adopting the traditional institution as fourth tier of Government.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made the call in Kano on the occasion of the inauguration of Inter-Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria held in Kano.

Governor Ganduje advocates for the traditional institution to earn high esteem saying: “it is important to restate that the traditional institution in our society, regardless of the advent of modernization, remains a rallying point for the generality of our people. “It has been serving as a veritable vehicle for the dissemination of government policies, programmes and mobilization of the populace for same and will continue to remain relevant to the government.

“In recognition of this, we are clamouring in the constitutional review for a defined role for the institution to be recognized as fourth tier of government and custodians of culture and tradition so that it continue to perform a more prominent part in nation building”, he said. The Kano Governor also spoke on the need to collaboration between traditional leaders for the country to rid-off the security challenges it faces.

“Our dear nation is passing through a very difficult time in history given the nature of security challenges facing us, including the latest spike in violence that is undermining our corporate existence as a nation.

“I firmly believe that our various democratic establishments are capable of managing those tensions and disquiets and would least require ferocity to achieve the peaceful and thriving society of our dreams.

“It is very imperative for us to realize that we need one another to survive, as no part of Nigeria can do it all alone and still command the kind of influence that Nigeria currently enjoys in the comity of nations.Governor Ganduje said.