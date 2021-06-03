Consider national interest, peace, justice in editing – Lawan tasks Guild of Editors

By Musa Baba Adamu

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has charged the newly elected leaders of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to consider and prioritise the higher national interest of unity, peace, justice and progress as they discharge their critical role of gate keeping in their various media organisations.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ola Awonoyi, Lawan said “I enjoin you to always consider the higher national interest of unity, peace, justice and progress as you discharge your critical role of gate keeping in your various media organisations.”

According to the congratulatory message to the NGE, which recently held its biennial convention in Kano state to elect is leaders, Lawan who heartily congratulated Mustapha Isa on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), also congratulated other executive members of the Guild of Editors who were newly elected or re-elected on Tuesday by their fellow editors.

“The Senate President praised the NGE for the success of the biennial convention in Kano and the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“The peaceful and orderly manner of the elections are a good example of how professional bodies should conduct their affairs. You therefore deserve plaudits for living up to the high expectations that society has of you as leaders of the fourth estate of the realm.

“The Nigerian media have come a long way, therefore the editors cannot afford to fail in their responsibilities to the nation in this critical period of our national development,” Lawan says.