Confusion over Ita Enang’s status

By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency was silent over reports that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) had been relieved of his position by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The report by a popular Online medium quoting Presidency sources yesterday said Enang had been appointed Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs.

According to the reports, the President had appointed Senator Jide Omoworare to take over the position of SSA on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

It would be recalled that Enang, who was appointed SSA National Assembly Matters (Senate) in 2015 has yet to be re-confirmed following the expiration of the President’s first term in May 29th this year.

Nonetheless, Enang had continued in his responsibilities as Presidential liaison officer to the Senate untill the unconfirmed news broke yesterday.

Efforts to confirm the news proved abortive as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, denied knowledge of the development.

He directed newsmen to instead contact the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for confirmation.

Efforts made to get response from the SGF, Boss Mustapha, were unproductive as several calls to his line were ignored.

There were however speculations that the story may be a kite flown by some politically interested persons.