Concession: Kano businessmen move to acquire Aminu Kano Airport

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Following the announcement by the Federal Government to concede Kano, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt international airports, Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) said it is making moves to acquire Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) as part of the concession.

Deputy President of KACCIMA, Ambassador Usman Darma, in a press briefing in Kano yesterday, revealed that the organization is making frantic effort to see that MAKIA is conceded to Kano businessmen.

According to him, consultations with key stakeholders has gone far, just as the organization had formed a technical committee, saddled with the responsibility to look at the guidelines and how to acquire the facility based on the guidelines.

“ Already, we have consulted key stakeholders such as our business mogul and father, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, commercial and private airliners, hoteliers and other relevant stakeholders in a bid to take over the concession of the facility.

“A technical committee has already been set up and we have given it two weeks to look at the guidelines and report back to us,” Darma revealed.