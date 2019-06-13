Competent Nigerians will form new cabinet -Buhari

Share This





















Re-names Abuja National Stadium after MKO

Promises to focus on technical, tertiary education

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to assemble a formidable team of competent Nigerians in his second term to help implement reform programmes that will improve the lives of citizens.

The President gave this assurance yesterday in an address he delivered at the maiden edition of the celebration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in Abuja.

Buhari who was inaugurated on May 29 has yet to anoint anyone into his cabinet. He however composed his team after six months in his first tenure.

Buhari said “Over the next four years, we are committed to assembling a strong team of Nigerians, and allies, to implement our transformative plans and proposals.

“We will see significant focus, resource and, where necessary reform, in tertiary and technical education to reposition Nigeria’s workforce for the modern technological age.

We will accelerate investments in primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare programs, interventions and infrastructure as well as in upgrading of our medical personnel to stem the flight of our best trained people,” he stressed.

The President explained that despite the challenges faced by the country in the last four years, he was optimistic that Nigeria’s future remains unshaken.

The President who announced the re-naming of the Abuja National Stadium after the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election Chief Moshood Abiola enjoined Nigerians to join forces with his administration to put the country on the right track of development.

Justifying his decision on the National Stadium, Buhari said “correcting injustice is a pre-requisite for peace and unity. As part of the process of healing and reconciliation, I approved the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day and invested the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola and Babagana Kingibe with National Honours, as I did with the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. The purpose was to partially atone for the previous damage done in annulling the Presidential elections of that year.

“Today, I propose the re-naming of the Abuja National Stadium. Henceforth it will be called Moshood Abiola National Stadium.”

Buhari told the gathering that his government will continue to work to reduce social and economic inequality through targeted social investment programs, education, technology and improved information.

According to him, “our focus will not be to help the privileged few but to ensure that Nigeria works for Nigerians of all persuasions.

That is a more just arrangement.

The President also stressed that the government under his leadership will not tolerate actions by any individual or groups of individuals who seek to attack the way of life of Nigerians or those who seek to corruptly enrich themselves at the expense of the rest of citizens.

He said “We will crack down on those who incite ordinary innocent people to violence and unrest. We will ensure that such actions are met with the strong arm of the law.”

Buhari also disclosed that government is at advanced stages of securing investments to modernize and expand our transmission and distribution infrastructure, ensuring that electricity is available and affordable for all Nigerians.

“Several rail, seaport and airport projects are at various stages of completion. We will open the arteries of transportation nationwide.”

The event which held at the Eagle Square brought together world leaders including President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz;

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; President of Liberia, George Weah;

President of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Others are President of Senegal, Macky Sall; Prime Minister of Uganda, Ruhakana Rugunda, President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Guinea-Bissau, José Mário Gómes Vaz and President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, amongst others.