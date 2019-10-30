Community devt: Emulate Buhari’s aide, Omoboriowo, Fayemi charges Ekiti indigenes

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has called on all indigenes of the state to emulate the philanthropic gestures of the Chief Official Photographer to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bayo Omoboriowo, by giving back to the society.

The governor gave the charge on Monday at the commissioning of some blocks of classrooms renovated and equipped by Omoboriowo at Ijero High School in Ekiti state.

At a ceremony attended by first class traditional rulers, community and political leaders in the state, the governor charged those who are well to do in the state to join hands with his administration to develop Ekiti as the task of development can not be left to the government alone.

Fayemi, in his comments said “This state belongs to all of us. You know what they say about a village bringing up a child and taking a community to build a state. So what Bayo (Omoboriowo) has done is examplary and I think that other public spirited Ekiti sons and daughters, Ekiti residence, Ekiti lovers should also consider and do within their own various areas of jurisdictions.”

“Bayo is not a school teacher but he was brought up by teachers and that is why he felt he needed to give back and went to Kabiyesi to discuss the possibility of giving back to schools in the society. Look at what he has done. I encourage all Ekiti indigenes, wherever they may be based, you don’t even have to have gone to school in Ekiti; those who have even gone to school in Ekiti are even more compelled to do so. I see a lot of alumni association doing that; they are all contributing their quota. But individuals can also adopt a school,” he stressed.

Speaking to newsmen at the commissioning, Omoboriowo said he was compelled to give back to the society, especially students, because God had favored him by affording him with the privilege to work with Mr. President.