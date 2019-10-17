Communities laud Gov. Badaru over N394m for hospital completion

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The coalition of community base organisations in Birninin Kudu local government area of Jigawa State has lauded Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru for the approval of N394 million for the completion of ongoing project of Birnin Kudu General Hospital.

This was contained in a statement issued to news men in Dutse the state capital yesterday.

The coalition under the leadership of District Head of Birnin Kudu Alhaji Garba Hassan Jibrin, said the completion of the hospital will certainly help in addressing health challenges in the area.

According to the statement, Governor Badaru deserved commendation as the project of the hospital commenced since last five years but with approval of this N394 million the project will be completed and put on use for peoples benefit.

The group then thanked Governor Badaru for the concern and commitment toward provision of social infrastructures in the area and other part of the state at large.