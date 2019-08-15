Commit more resources to infrastructural devt, Buhari urges states

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged state governments to commit more resources to the development of infrastructure that are critical to the socio-economic development of rural communities in their states.

He made the call yesterday when he commissioned a 32 kilometer road from Shinkafi to Dankaba which was constructed by the Katsina State Government.

The President noted that such infrastructural projects in rural communities will enhance agriculture and facilitate the rapid transformation of the rural economy.

He said only deliberate policies aimed at job and wealth creation could effectively alleviate poverty and its effects on security and general socio-economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

Earlier in a speech, Governor Aminu Bello Masari explained that the newly constructed Shinkafi-‘Yandaki-Dankaba road links at least fifteen communities in the area.

He noted that the road has opened up farms and rural markets for business, which will enhance trade and commerce in the state.