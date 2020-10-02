Commission of Enquiry to probe alleged N107b diverted by former Gov Yari

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle has approved the setting up of the Commission of Enquiry to be chaired by former Chief Justice of Katsina State, Justice Abdullahi Yusuf, to investigate and recover the missing N107 billion allegedly diverted by the immediate administration of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari.

This was disclosed in a press briefing by the deputy Governor, barrister Mahdi Aliyu, saying the decision was unanimously taken in a State Executive Council meeting which held last Thursday, resolving to embark on thorough investigation into hazy financial transactions carried by the immediate past administration that enveloped the whereabouts of N107 billion.

Mahdi further stated that, most parts of the said amount could not be traced for proper accounting, while some of the money was learnt to be misappropriated through inflated contracts awarded to some companies, though some out of the awarded contracts were not even executed.

“It would be recalled just last week, that Zamfara State Government had discovered the missing of N37 billion been misappropriated by the last administration, and for that, Governor Matawalle has during the SEC meeting, advised on a better approach towards addressing the issue.

“The advise was for the Governor to write an executive letters to Mr. President, the Inspector General of Police, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the United Bank for Africa, to request the total cancelation of what the previous administration claimed to have transacted through NGF for the sales of Promissory Notes meant for reimbursement.

He said members of the Commission comprised of retired Chief Justice of Katsina State, Justice Abdullahi Yusuf as Chairman, Barrister Aliyu Salihu (rtd Perm Sec), former Commissioner, Malam Aliyu Modibbo, a lecturer of Kaura Namoda Federal Polytecnic, Arch. Umar Ya’u and a Director Legal Drafting of the State Ministry of Justice, barrister Musa Garba Bukkuyum, while others may be coopted by the commission later.

