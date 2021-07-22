Commander infantry Corps harps on national unity

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Commander Infantry Corps of Nigerian Army, Major General Victor Ezugwu has called for national unity.

He said it is time for Nigerians of different ethnic and religious backgrounds to keep aside their differences and make the corporate existence of the country their number one priority.

He stated this during the Eid el-Kabir celebration organized for children of officers in Jaji Military Cantonment, yesterday.

General Ezugwu described the coming together of children of different faiths to commemorating this year’s Eid el-Kabir as a good example and worthy of emulation.