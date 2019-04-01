Comedian harps on peaceful coexistence in Kaduna

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A popular Nollywoid comedian, Julius Agwu, has called for peaceful coexistence among the diverse groups in Kaduna state because there is no alternative to peace.

He stated this during a press conference in preparation for the forthcoming Crack Ya Rib event with Julius “The Genius” Agwu tagged: “Kaduna Peace Concert” held yesterday.

Mr. Agwu popularly known as Julius “The Genius” said peace is the bedrock of development in any society.

The Kaduna Peace Concert which is organized by REEL LAIF Entertainment in collaboration with SAIKO Global Concept will over 200 musicians, comedians and dancers in attendance.

According to Mr Agwu, the concert is long overdue to change the narratives of people concerning the Crocodile city.

“With the recently concluded electioneering period that created a lot of heightened tendon and polarized the inhabitants of Kaduna State, it became pertinent to create an atmosphere filled with entertainment where everybody can come together, relax and forget their differences.

“It is proven that everybody loves entertainment whether they are peace lovers or violent people, this will provide an opportunity for both to keep acid their differences and meet under one atmosphere with unity of purpose.

“This event will use that Avenue to promote peace, love and unity among all inhabitants of Kaduna State and other neighboring communities.

“As the state prepares for the next transitional session come May 29, 2019, this programme will mend fences as it breaks all political, religious and regional barriers and bring all the inhabitants of Kaduna State and environs together in a serene atmosphere and socialize together to form a synergy that unites both parties who will thereafter join hands with the incoming governor of the State to move Kaduna forward to her desired destination.”

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Mr. Samaila Danhausawa is also for talent hunt to discover new talents in the comedy industry.