COJOYA gives free medical treatment to Jos residents

From: Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau

The Concerned Jos Youth Association (COJOYA) has carried out a free medical outreach to residents of Sabon layi community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The service according to the group’s Head of Medicals, Doctor Ahmad Bala was organized to assist residents of the area with necessary medical facilities and vaccines.

“As part of our annual activities, this year we decided to hold medical outreach here at Sabon Layi community with a view to reaching out to about 1,000 vulnerable persons. We have screened and test hypertension, diabetes and other endemics disease on the adults. For the children we are deworming them and giving them some vaccines for immunization”.

Bala said the meddle age persons were screened for infectious diseases like hypathiases B & C, the exercise also carried retroviral screening, as well as checks on blood groups and genotype.

“We have about 20 volunteers in all ranging from doctors, laboratory technicians, nurses, health technicians, pharmacists, counsellors and others,” he said.

The COJOYA Secretary, Sadiq Sabo, said they deemed it necessary to embark on the outreach in order to support the needy.

He urged the state government to partner with COJOYA in order to consolidate on the achievement for rescue administration.