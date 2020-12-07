COCHIN want Women Affairs Ministry, FCTA-SDS to release orphanage homes certification

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

Coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Home in Nigeria (COCHIN), has called on the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Federal Capital Territory Aurhority Social Development Secretary(FCTA-SDS) to released and issue certifications of various Orphanages homes in Nigeria .

The President Coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Home in Nigeria, COCHIN, Senator Eze Ajoku,made the call during the annual end of year programme for Orphans/Vulnerable Children in Abuja at the weekend.

Ajoku stated that orphanages in Nigeria are supposed to be accredited yet nothing has been done concerning issuing certification.”This is so sad and we don’t only want Government to be interested in giving out our children for adoption alone but to be responsible in showing interest in the activities that happens in Homes and “visiting our Homes to show love and care to our Children“.

Speaking further, he urged the Federal Government to consider including Orphanages in its ongoing MSMEs Survival Fund to cushion the effects of COVID 19 pandemic.

He further expressed concern over the challenges being encountered by orphanages across the country due to how the pandemic has ravaged the global community, saying that children in Orphanages should be supported in their quest for a better tomorrow.

He also explained the need for the establishment of a Department for Orphanages in the Ministry of Women Affairs that would cater for the needs and welfare of Orphans/Vulnerable Children in the Country.

