COAS Death: Council of Imams urges FG to adhere to investigators recommendations

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Council of Imams and Ulama has urged Federal Government to ensure that recommendations on investigation on plane crash that the killed the Chief of Army Staff Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and other Millary officers are strictly adhere to.

This was contained in a statement signed by Secretary General of the Council Dr Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu and made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that the late Chief of Army staff came with all determination to end the security and criminal challenges facing the Country.

However, as Allah will make it, the General could not last long. The Council pray to Allah to grant them paradise and comfort their families.

“ Chairman, Council of Imams and Ulama Kaduna state, Shayk Ibrahim Nakaka on behalf of the council, express deepest condolences to the president and Commander in chief of the Armed forces of Nigeria Muhammad Buhari, the Governor of Kaduna state Nasiru Ahmad El- rufai and all Nigerians over the death of Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and other Millary officers.

“The Council members share the loss and grief of the family and people of Nigeria particularly those of Kaduna state who were worse heated by this great loss.