National News

COAS Death: Council of Imams urges FG to adhere to investigators recommendations

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
FG expresses urgency for improved policy in solid mineral sector
Next Article
Reps blast NHIS over N152m spent on sanitizers, facemasks, gloves in 2020
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
State of the nation: Ethnic divisons, separatist agitations worry media leaders https://t.co/uEb6V2gezH
5 hours ago
Plant Variety Protection Act gets presidential assent https://t.co/tksgLfXcjI
5 hours ago
Reps demand NNPC’s evidence of remittances into federation account https://t.co/zvN0a9gYzI
5 hours ago
Dabiri-Erewa lauds Nigerian Mission in UK for ending passport racketeering https://t.co/q1JOs6i5rC
5 hours ago
Osun Gov. seeks IGP’s support to curb insecurity https://t.co/4mOuB2MZp2
5 hours ago
We Are Social Too