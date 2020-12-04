Coalition wants Sheriff as APC national chairman

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Coalition of APC Youth in Nigeria has thrown its weight behind former Borno state governor, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, as the next national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group which said Sheriff should contest the national chairmanship at the next year’s national convention with a view to rescue the party from crisis stated that they have unflinching trust and confidence in his ability to take the party to greater height.

In a statement Thursday by the duo of National President, Musa Muhammad and National Secretary, Godwin Terwase Kugba, the group described Sheriff as a man of “timber and caliber who can neither be manipulated nor intimidated.”

According to the group, it is only the former Borno state governor that has the capacity to resolve the current crisis rocking the party and reconcile all warring factions.

Part of their statement read, “His Excellency Distinguish Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, a man of timber and caliber, a man that cannot be manipulated, cannot be intimidated, no amount of “Ghana must go” that can sway his stance on any issue, a man of proven integrity with vast experience as a senator, a two- term governor, a grassroots politician, a bridge builder, an embodiment of democracy with full fledged knowledge on internal party democracy.

“Our party the All Progressives Congress is facing crisis which we are of firm belief, His Excellency Distinguish Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has the capacity to resolve the crises rocking the party and reconcile all warring factions in the party.

“The decision of our coalition to endorse Ali Modu Sheriff for the position of national chairmanship of our great party was born out of our trust and confidence in his ability to take our party to a greater height”, the group said.

