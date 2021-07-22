Coalition honors Uba Sani for impacting on lives

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Coalition of 24 groups and Associations in the North have selected Senator Uba Sani as the recipient of their Exemplary Leadership Award, based on his philanthropic gestures and leadership qualities.

The convener of the coalition Alhaji Bello Abdulhamid, disclosed this while speaking to the media in Karina yesterday.

The convener who was flanked by Muhammad Kabir and Ibrahim Tanimu, Secretary and Publicity Secretary respectively said now was the time to honor such lawmakers like Dr. Uba Sani who had distinguished himself in his legislative duties and impacted positively on the lives of the people he represents.

“After series of assessments, we concluded that Senator Uba Sani, Chairman Senate Committee Banking, Insurance, and other Financial institutions, deserves our most prestigious Exemplary Leadership Award.”