Coalition demands NASS motion on labeling sugar drinks be implemented

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

A Coalition of non-governmental organisations, The National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR), has demanded the National Assembly to implement the motion on labeling of sugary drinks and proposes health tax to fund diabetes treatment.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed and issued in Abuja by the Coalition Representative, Omei Bongos-Ikwue.

The Coalition specifically called on the Minister of Finance to introduce an excise duty of 20% on sugar-sweetened beverages such as carbonated sugary drinks and energy drinks.

The statement explained the need to crest a fund for the prevention and control of NCDs associated with the excessive consumption of sugar-linked diseases such as type II diabetes.

“Financing for this fund will come from the revenue obtained from the taxation of sugar-sweetened beverages.

“There is a need to ensure that sugar-sweetened beverages carry front-of-packaging labels with nutritional information warning consumers of the sugar content and the health risks of excessively consuming these drinks.”

The statement noted that with

its recent milestones and upcoming plans,

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart disease are on the rise in Nigeria.

“The coalition is advocating for policy measures to tackle the health risks of consuming sugar-sweetened beverages.

”The WHO attributes 29% of all deaths in Nigeria to NCDs. The link between sugar-sweetened beverage consumption and NCDs has been well established. The NASR thus seeks policies to decrease consumption and reduce related risk factors, such as obesity.

“Others are recognizing that the Federal Ministry of Finance stated the need to explore alternative revenue sources, and that the Federal Ministry of Health considers NCD prevention a national priority, the NASR is stepping up efforts to seek a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.”