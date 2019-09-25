Coalition: Cabals fighting Osinbajo not protecting Northern interest in presidency

Share This





















From Idowu Abdullahi, Lagos

The Coalitions of Progressive Northern Movements have raised alarm over some elements set out to destabilize the country in the guise of ‘fighting’ the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

This is coming as the groups also alerted Nigerians on plans by some powerful northern elements to cash out of the frenzy by sowing seed of discord in the presidency over the alleged crack in the seat of power.

The Coalitions Coordinator, Alhaji Abdulmalik Umar Usman, in a press statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday warned that those fighting the Vice President are not protecting the interest of the Northern region.

“It rather surprising that some elements, both in the strata of the All Progressives Congress and other power thirst individuals could in their wildest imagination, dived into the pool of 2023 bitter politicking in 2019, by using the Vice President as the bait of their plans. It is however gratifying that the plan is dead on arrival because it threatens the unity of the country.

“One wonders if these political jobbers do not engage in self-reflection, to understand that every season comes with its unique purpose. The time for politics have since come and gone. It is now the season of governance. Those who are yet to heal from the shock of defeat handed to them by the joint ticket of progressiveness should do so in earnest and wake up to the reality of Next Level administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and VP Osinbajo.

“We therefore warn the fourth columnists to desist from their distracting, callous and insensitive seed of discord being planted which could destabilize the presidency and the country at large. 2023 is still far, cabals in the villa should allow the administration concentrate on consolidating the gains of the progressive government in the last four years, Nigerians want more from the APC government.” the statement read.

Furthermore, the group assured Nigerians that Osibanjo would continue to render selfless services to the citizens in line with the Next Level agenda of the President to deliver a country where all the people can thrive in prosperity.

“It is imperative that the ‘cabals’ and other foot soldiers quickly departs from the destructive rumour mongering of a crack in the presidency and channel their talents and energy in the productive service of the nation instead of their failed political intrigue.”