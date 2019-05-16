Club sensitises students on road safety awareness in Abuja

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN) has successfully carried out a road safety awareness campaign among some secondary school students in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to prevent road crashes involving students on the roads.

The programme which was supported by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) tagged “Road Campaign (Walk)” held between 9th-10th May, 2019 and was designed to create awareness on road safety among students as part of ATCN’s activities to mark the 5th UN Global Road Safety Week observed between 6th – 12th May, 2019.

On the second day of the programme, 70 students participated in road walk from Old Parade Ground at Area 10 and took the awareness campaign through Moshood Abiola Road to Area 11 where where students talked with motorrists and other road users on safety issues.

Students of Junior Secondary School, Area 1 and Area 10, as well as Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Wuse.

Addressing the participating students in the beginning of the programme, the president of Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria, Mr. Isiaku Bamayi, enjoined the students to take the issue of road safety, especially the rules and regulations guiding safe use of roads seriously.

According to him, the United Nations set aside a time every year to engage stakeholders on the need to create awareness on road safety matters as they relate to safety rules, public enlightenement campaign, reduction of road crashes that often leave many death and injured among others.

“Global Road Safety Week is a period set aside to raise awareness on the need for safety use of roads by ensuring that all road users know the rules and regulations of road safety thereby reducing road crashes and tragic occurrences”, Mr. Bamayi said.

A road safety stakeholder, Mr. Morris Okoye, Deputy Corps Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Coordinator, Nigerian Road Safety Partnership), equally charged the students in his remark that “road safety is everybody’s business” and that include students who are among the daily road users on their way to and fro school.

He enlightened them on road safety rules, when to cross and how to cross highways, road signs, as well as how to administer first aid to road crash victims.

As the event came to an end, the students commended the organisers of the event, ATCN, noting that subsequent programmes should be extended to more schools and students as it would help in drastic reduction of crashes or accidents involving students crossing roads everyday on their way to and fro schools.