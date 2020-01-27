Clergymen killings: FG pays condolence visit on Adamawa Residents, CAN

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

A high powered delegation of the Federal government led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,SGF, Boss Kida Mustapha have paid a condolence visit to Adamawa Christian community over the killing of two clergy men in the state recently.

Mustapha (SGF),who was received by the leadership of Christain Association of Nigeria in the state consoled the immediate family of the Deceaseds and the entire Christians expressing the sadness of President Muhammadu Buhari over the cowardly and dastardly act.

He called on the Christian community in Adamawa not to regard the killings of the two clergymen as threat against Christianity pledging that the Federal government is strategising to restore sanity as well as peaceful coexistence in the country

Mustapha said Nigerians should never yield to the antics of purveyors of violence who want to polarize them along religious lines.

Boss Mustapha said: “What happened is a sad moment in the history of the State and the nation as efforts are being made by the present administration to secure lives and property of its citizens.”

He said the government is working round the clock to address all forms of social insecurity in the country and called for sobber reflection over the death of the two clergymen, Pastor Dennis Bagauri and Rev Lawal Andimi.

“The Federal Government is putting serious effort in averting Boko Haram, but all of a sudden kidnapping banditry and other acts of criminality have taken the center stage, especially in the northern states.

“Insiders must be collaborating with outsiders to perpetrate these heinous acts,” he regretted.

The SGF called for calm and tolerance urging the Nigerians not to bring issues that will bring more grief to the affected communities.

He prayed God to grant the slain clergy men eternal rest and the Christian community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding, the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa State chapter, Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza, stated that president Muhammad Buhari “has softened our hearts with the high powered delegation to commiserate with the Christian community in the State.”

He added that the visit has given Christians assurances of hope and sense of belonging.

The CAN chairman assured that the Christian community will team up with the Muslim community to flush out undesirable elements that are causing bad blood between the two major faiths.

Mamza added that the people causing enmity between Christians and Muslims in the society are quite small in juxtaposition to the larger society.

He said the cordial relationship existing between Christians and Muslims will continue to wax stronger despite the antics of terrorists who want to truncate the existing convivial relationship.

It may be recalled that Boko Haram insurgents have earlier in the month abducted the CAN chairman of Michika local government, Rev Lawal Andimi and executed him last Monday despite the effort of the church which tried to secure his freedom, a development that caused significant public disquiet in Nigeria.

Also on the same day, unknown gunmen killed a clergy man, Dennis Bagauri at his residence in Nassarawo Binyeri, Mayo Belwa local government of Adamawa state.