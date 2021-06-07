Clergy admonishes Nigerian leaders to obey God, ensure peace

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The General Cordinator of Sabbath Association of Nigeria, Bishop Raphael Nwankwo has admonished Nigerian leaders at all levels to adhere to God’s instructions and ensure that peace continues to reign in the country.

Nwankwo made the call at the inaugural ceremony of Christ the King Sabbath Mission Church in Nyanya, organized by the Northern Zone, Abuja Chapter of the church, with theme, “The Role of Sabbath Faith in Nation’s Building.”

The Bishop said “the theme was apt with the times we are living now”.

He urged religious and political leaders

to follow the laws of God and obey Nigerian Constitution.

According to him, any one who really follows the law of God ensures justice, equity and progress.

Speaking on the recent turmoil, he explained that the events in the nation was not unexpected because the signs are in the Holy Books.

He blamed most Nigerians for moral decadence in the country.

“Nigeria needs to go back to the basis and build the foundation of the family values where we are taught to care for one another.

“I plead with all Nigerian youths to restrain from violence because violence does not offer solutions,” he advised.

Similarly, the Northern State Cordinator,

Bishop Godwin Akor, pointed out some causes of the recent unrest in some places in the country, especially in the South East, was as a result of the feeling of alienation.

Bishop Akor said, “the perception of non-inclusion in some affairs of the nation, whether rightly or wrongly perceived, drives a narrative, I believe government needs to make deliberate efforts to reach out to the aggrieved.”