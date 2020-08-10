Class of 1979 donates furnitures to Katsina Teachers College

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Class of 1979 graduates, of Katsina Teachers College Old Boys Association has concluded plan to present five hundred and thirty one new set of furniture to Governor Aminu Bello Masari as their contribution to the college.

The Secretary of the set Alhaji Kabir Lawal Ruma stated this while briefing newsmen in Kaduna on the preparation for the forth coming event coming Tuesday on 11th August,2020.

Alhaji Kabir Lawal explained that the five hundred and thirty one new set of furniture would provide one thousand five hundred and eighty one seats to students of the collegel.

He further explained that the graduates of the class 1979 set has repaired three hundred and thirty four seats which would carter for over one thousand students.

The Secretary said before this development, the set of 1979 had constructed a block of two classrooms and provided library materials to the college.

He commended Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State for spending over three hundred million naira on the construction of over forty new classrooms, general rehabilitation and suppy of instructional materials to the college.

He advised old boys to complement government’s efforts towards providing conducive learning environment in the country.

He added that government alone cannot provide all the necessary teaching and learning requirements without the assistance of the stakeholders.

Katsina Teachers College was built in 1921 and the oldest institution of higher learning in northern Nigeria.

It producedprominent Nigerians such as the Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Premier of Northern Nigeria Sir, Ahmadu Bello Sardauna of Sokoto and Sir, Kashim Ibrahim the first Governor of Northern Nigeria as well as Dr. Shehu Idris the Emir of Zazzau.

