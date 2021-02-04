CJTF seeks patrol vehicles from government, individuals

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Commandant of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), a security outfit in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Musa Ahmadu has appealed to the Federal Government as well as highly placed individuals to provide patrol vehicles for the organization to combat crime in the territory.

Ahmadu, who made the appeal in an interview with Peoples Daily Correspondent on Tuesday in Gwagwalada, also charged the government of the day to support the organization financially to discharge its duties effectively

He further called on the security agencies to give the necessary attention to the organization for the sake of security fight in Abuja and Nigeria at large.

He said his men will continue to wage war against criminals in Gwagwalada and the FCT as a whole, adding that protection of lives and property would be their primary concern.

Ahmadu, therefore, advised men of underworld to repent for their bad deed and live a new life.

Also speaking, the Administrative Secretary General of the organization in the FCT, Mr Suleiman Idris Gatawa, called on both government and security agencies to carry CJTF along in the affairs of things in the country.

He charged the government at all levels to place the members of CJTF on the welfare packages to boost their morale at work.

Gatawa also tasked the Federal Government to integrate CJTF into National Security, and urged members of CJTF to be vigilant always.

On his part, the Deputy Commandant of CJTF in-charge of Section C in Gwagwalada, Mr Shamsudeen Badamasi Abba, said the CJTF was set up for the purpose of fighting crime in the society.

Abba appealed to members of the public to continue supporting CJTF for its good work in our communities.

