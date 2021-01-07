CJN swears in Justice Garba as acting CJ, FCT high court

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday, sworn in Justice Salisu Garba as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judiciary.

Justice Garba’s appointment and subsequent swelling in as Acting Chief Judge is following the retirement of Hon. Justice Ishaq Usman Bello on Tuesday, January 5.

He will be in acting capacity pending the confirmation of his appointment by the Senate as is substantive Chief Judge.

In his remarks, the CJN reminded Justice Garba that the “oath you have just taken is a covenant between you and the Almighty God.

“I urge you to hold tenaciously to it and never be tempted to violate or desecrate any fraction of it. “As we all know, even in the deepest and cloudiest areas of our hearts and thoughts, God sees through. We can’t afford to pretend about our intentions” the CJN stated.

“If, for instance, you were working 14 hours per day before, you have to double it to meet up with the demands of your new office. I have long known you as an astute and dexterous judicial officer, so I have no doubt that you will rise up to the occasion and give a sterling account of yourself at the end of your stewardship.

“The times that we are in, are quite perilous, so we must gird our loins to give our best in every task given to us with a view to moving our nation forward.

“We must not rest on oars if we are truly desirous of attaining new heights and conquering seemingly difficult situations.

“As the head of the FCT Judiciary, we expect nothing short of the best from you. The buck stops at your desk and you must always be honest enough to be dispassionate in handling all issues before you.

Describing the acting CJ as “an experienced Judicial officer with impressive track record”, the CJN urged him to be of good character just as he has always been.

Justice Muhammad charged Justice Garba to endeavour to consistently hoist the banner of honesty and integrity, while holding aloft, the mantle of transparency and dispassionate disposition in the discharge of his duties.

“As a good leader, you should be able to easily inspire confidence in your subordinates and also present an ideal image of a father-figure.’’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...