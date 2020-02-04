CJN laments high volume of cases at Supreme Court

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday, reiterated his worries over the increasing number of appeals that are flooding the Apex court on a daily basis.

Justice Tanko, also noted that the exit of Justice Amiru Sanusi from the apex court bench drastically reduced the number of Justices of the Supreme Court to 13.

The CJN made this known while speaking at the valedictory court session that was held in honour of Justice Amiru Sanusi who clocked the 70 years mandatory retirement age.

According to Justice Tanko, the Supreme Court, “is daily inundated and suffocated with cases of different types.”

“The highly embarrassing litigious nature of Nigerians” does not give space for Justices of the Apex Court to rest their nerves.

“We can hardly have time for ourselves and our families.

“You will recall that barely seven weeks ago, being Thursday, 12th December 2019, we assembled here to honour our brother, Justice Kumai Baying Aka’ahs, JSC, OFR, in a similar valedictory session.

“That ceremony painfully occasioned the depleting of our ranks at the Supreme Court. In a similar fashion, this session, too, is billed to further drastically reduce the number of Supreme Court justices as low as 13.

“This is not cheering news in view of the ever-increasing number of appeals that flood the Court on a daily basis”, the CJN added.

He described the retired jurist at “an epitome of humility and untainted integrity”, saying he gave “sterling account of himself while in the Supreme Court”.

Meanwhile, the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, at the event, queried why Senior Lawyers are not appointed to the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, directly from the Bar.

In a speech that was presented on its behalf by Chief T. J. Okpoko, SAN, noted that celebrated jurists like a late former CJN, Justice Taslim Ellias who served as President of the World Court, as well as Justice Augustine Nnamani, were both appointed to the Supreme Court Bench, directly from the Bar.