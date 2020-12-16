CJN asks lawyers to spearhead fight against societal ills

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has called on lawyers to as a matter of urgency to spearhead fight against corruption, banditry and all forms of ills in the Nigerian society.

Muhammad urged legal practitioners to always their discharge duties as bestowed on them by the God Almighty, in charting the cause of peaceful settlement or resolution of disputes.

He made this clarion call yesterday, during the official commissioning of Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) National Secretariat, in Apo Resettlement, Abuja.

Represented by Justice Ibrahim Muhammad Musa Saulauwa, the CJN said the charge was necessitated by the dearth of selfless leaders in the country, to help tackle the seemingly endless problems especially those affecting the poor masses.

While admonishing lawyers to shun sharp practices in the discharge of their duties, the CJN reminded them that they have to give an account of themselves, as it’s a trust, and there shall come a day of reckoning.

“Lawyers should spearhead this fight against corruption, banditry, and all forms of ills in the society, as we have a duty to do so, because a lawyer is leader in the society.

“That’s the highest honour God can bestow on a person- to him or her a lawyer; and it’s the essence of our existence on this earth. The whole essence of living is for brothers and sisters to reach out to other brethren in the society, with all the kindness one can have at his disposal.

“Religion is all about humanity. It’s all about service. We should all be our brothers and sisters keepers, we should not harm one another. We should be of great service to one another. That’s the essence of our existence on this earth.

