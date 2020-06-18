Civil/Military corporation: Troops drill boreholes in Katsina communities

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops under the auspices of Operation Accord has

drilled 7 boreholes in katsina communities.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the activities of the military, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the troops carried out the Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) to assist people of the various communities within the North-West theatre.

He listed the communities to include; Mazoji, Kururubai and Gabasawa B communities in Daura LGA, Tudun Matawalle, Rahamawa and Tudun-Dole and Natsinta communities of Katsina LGA.

Presently, he said 2 additional boreholes are being drilled in Dangeza and Dunya villages in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State.

“Plans are also underway to construct a Medical Dispensary in Mazoji community in Daura LGA, as well as renovate schools in the vicinity.

He added that troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE on 14 Jun 2020 apprehended one militia leader popularly known as Alhaji Audu from Olegeje community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

“In the course of the operation, arms and ammunition were recovered. Alhaji Audu was suspected to be responsible for several attacks in the community and has been on the wanted list of security agencies for some time now. The arrest of Alhaji Audu has brought relative peace to the surrounding communities.”

