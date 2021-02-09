CIVAC launches campaign to track FOI abusers

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho

The Citizens Voice Against Corruption (CIVAC) in collaboration with Freedom of Information Coalition in Nigeria (FOICIN) has launched a campaign against misuses of FOI for selfish interest.

The decision was announced by the lead convener of Citizens Voice Against Corruption (CIVAC) comrade Abdulrazaq Alkali as part of the resolution made at a Stakeholder Roundtable Discussion on Freedom of Information (FOI) Act Implementation and Challenges in Nigeria.

He explained that, It is unfortunate that presently in Nigeria, the FOI Act is been ‘misused’ to generate stories that betray the greater truth “Certain actors especially unscrupulous civil society organisations and individuals in the society have been abusing this right, by accessing vital state information and using it in such a manner to misguide the public or blackmail government officials, institutions and private business entities”.

According to him, there are existence of other policies the likes of Whistleblower policy designed to encourage anyone with information about a violation of financial regulations, mismanagement of public funds and assets, financial malpractice, fraud theft to report it.

“This law has, on many occasions been misused at court levels to stonewall public projects through stay of execution order and shady out of court settlements.

“We at CIVAC observed that this behaviours are on the increase, and deeply concern that it is against the greater interest of the public and country at large.

“We can all agree that the existing version of FOI Act is serving its intended purpose by making public records and information available to citizens, but at the same time allowing unscrupulous elements especially some evil civil society organisations to weaponised it and use in a manner that threatens the confidence of our institutions, perpetrates all sorts of corruption, extortion, blackmail and demeaning our democracy gesture” he said.

