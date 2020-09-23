Citizens inputs will make Jigawa 2021 budget – Commissioner

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

As part of its effort to keep running a listening and inclusive government, the Jigawa state government said, it will give more priorities on citizens inputs for the propose 2021 budgets.

The state commissioner of finance and economic planning Alhaji Babangida Umar Gantsa dropped the hint while speaking at 2021 budget town hall meeting for CSO’s and other stakeholders organised by Budget and economic planing directorate in collaboration with ELIP-initiative held state secretariat Dutse.

He explained that, the present administration in the state came-up with initiative with aims to give chances to every Jigawa citizen and contribute his quota in the formation of 2021 budget to make it more effective and reliable.

According to him, the meeting was organised in three senatorial zones for more citizens participation across the state.

He then assured the inclusion of 99 percent of citizen’s advices and contributions in the 2021 budget.

While making his remarks during the meeting, ‎the executive director ELIP-initiative (PMP) comrade Isah Mustapha said, PMP will keep do‎ing it best in tracking and monitoring to ensure the citizens inputs in the budget.

