CITAD trains 24 varsity students on digital gender rights

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

No fewer than 24 students of Federal University Dutse and Jigawa State Polytechnic have received a step down training on digital gender rights and other internet principles from the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) Jigawa state.

Speaking shortly after the training, the CITAD programme officer in the state, Comrade Ali Sabo said, the training is in line with CITAD objective of boosting the knowledge of youths across the globe.

According to him, the training focused on the issues of Digital Rights, the Feminist Internet Principles, Concept of Gender Digital Gap, Gender Based Violence Online and also how to report Gender Based Violence Online (GBVO).

Comrade Sabo than urged the participants to join hand with CITAD in demanding more gender digital inclusion policies both at Federal and States level and to also help in fighting GBVO both online and off-line.