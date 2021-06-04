CITAD presents 2 books on how to mitigate hate speech, corruption

From Umar Dankano, Yola

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has launched a two (2) published books with a view to highlighting the implications of hate speech and corruption in Nigeria.

Making the official presentation of the books yesterday in Yola, Mr.Isah Garba,Senior Programme Officer of CITAD said the centre decided to document developments in the two perspectives.

Garba explained that due to poor reading culture of Nigerians,the Centre opted to use the media as an avenue to sensitise the people on the negative effects of the two challenges militating against the well being of the developmental strides of the country.