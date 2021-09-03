CISLAC moves to address challenges of Almajiri system in Jigawa

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), promised to do all its best to improve Almajiri system and ensure it is integrated into conventional education system.

The move was announced by the executive director CISLAC comrade Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani during the multi stakeholders meeting to discuss the Almajiri issues in Jigawa.

He noted that, there are issues related to children rights that are ignored by government at all levels.

“Almajiri system of education is one of the growing problematic areas with increase risk of having young children being exposed to existential threats because of inadequate and improper guidance, lack of parental cares,support and protection which will allow these young future leaders to be fully equipped to tackle the challenges of life and to fully contribute their quota toward the development of the society.”