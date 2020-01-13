Churches, communities in Kaduna paid kidnappers N400m, says CAN

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Churches and families of kidnapped victims in Kaduna State are said to have paid over N300 million ransom to kidnappers as at August 2019.

The State Chairman of Christians Association (CAN ) Rev John Joseph Hayab, disclosed this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement added that

the cumulative amount so far paid as at January 11, 2020, is estimated to be about N400 million.

CAN noted that the defenceless victims and the affected communities are left to their own fate in the hands of the blood thirsty militiamen.

The statement further said; “It is sad that it is the same communities who are victims of these mass murder, kidnapping, arson, looting, raping and other mindless evils that are forced to pay their assailants huge sums to gain their freedom or that of their loved ones.

“It is from this money that we believe, the invaders use to purchase more arms and enlarge their operations against the next community.

“We fear that with the unchecked boldness that these heinous crimes against humanity are spreading, there is a systematic plan to wipe out our communities and take over our lands.”