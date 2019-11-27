Church honours FCT ex-Judge

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

A retired judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gwagwalada Area Council, Justice Mwada Balami, has been given a certificate of honour by the leadership of “I am that I am Ministry Incorporated Kutunku”, Gwagwalada-Abuja on Sunday 24th December, 2019.

In an interview with Peoples Daily correspondent after the ceremony, the awardee of the day thanked the church for the honour conferred on him.

He urged the leaderships of the churches across the country to encourage their members to follow Christ.

He noted that churches belonging to God, saying that any church that anyone belongs to, was not a permanent asset.

Balami, however advised Christian religious leaders to shun unnecessary exploitation of their members and abide by the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

On his part, the religious leader in charge of the church, Bishop Chichi Olochi, said the award was bestowed on the retired judge based on his outstanding contributions in the society.