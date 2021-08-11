Cholera claims 4 lives in Gombe LGA -Commissioner

From David Hassan, Gombe

No fewer than 4 lives were said to have been lost as a result of cholera in Gombe Local Government Area.

The commissioner of health Dr. Habu Dahiru stated this on Tuesday in Gombe while briefing Journalists.

He said the cholera outbreak in the area that claimed the lives of 4 people also affected 6 wards in the hospital.

Dr Dahiru said 77 cases were recorded as Gastroenteritis which 48 out of the number was confirmed to be cholera that killed 4 people.

According to him, cholera is characterized by severe diarrhea and vomiting and can be rapidly fatal if prompt action are not taking.