Chinese investors oppose US ‘propaganda’ against Africa-China pact

By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Chairman of Chinese investors Association for Development and Promotion in Nigeria, Chief Ronnie Liu has decried what he called enmity that the US sows in the minds of Nigerians and Africans against China as baseless.

Liu, a businessman in Lagos with interests in several sectors lamented that while US has sustained one of the world’s greatest economies for hundreds of years and also related with Africa these years without a lasting impact, it doesn’t feel comfortable that China has warmed its way into them minds and words of Africa through genuine friendship.

The Chinese businessman noted that even in the face of the coronavirus global pandemic, while China struggles to control its own crises, it hasn’t looked away from assisting African countries to pull through.

He therefore called on Nigerians and Africans to be wary of and ignore the propaganda of the US trying to sow hate between the two worlds.

He said “the relationship between Nigeria where I have lived and done business in the past 21 years has been great and fruitful. The China Africa cooperation in the past 20 years through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has yielded great dividends and it would be meaningless for us to allow ourselves to be driven apart by US that hasn’t shown any better love for Africa even with a far longer relationship.”

Chief Liu, is also a co-chairman and founding leader of the University of Lagos Institute for Nigeria-China Studies

He also challenged Africa and China to work towards better days ahead for the good of the two sides.

“When we take stock of the benefits of FOCAC in 20 years and those of Africa-US relationship, we don’t look far to see the difference and also know who has been the real friend and who is the enemy between the two large world economies.”