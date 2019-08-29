Chief Priest flays activities of land grabbers in Edo

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Chief Priest of Evboikoi Community in Uhunmwode Local Government of Edo State has flayed the activities of land grabbers in the State.

The Priest also known as the Ohen N’ Ukoni, the traditional and administrative head of the Community, Prince Iziegbe Adesuwa, appealed to authorities concern including the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare ll to save property developers from the members of the outlawed Community Development Association (CDA) who have adopted subterranean means of selling Communal land without authorization.

Adesuwa made the appeal yesterday on behalf of Ohen N’ Ukoni, the traditional and administrative Head of the Community.

He accused a former CDA members led by Osakpama Okhionkpamwonyi of leading and promoting the ideals of the outlawed CDA group and pawning Communal land for personal gains against all traditional etiquette.

He called for an end to illegal activities in the community.

“Last week they brought hoodlums to the community to beat up elders in the village who have been speaking against their illegal activities.

“One of the elders almost lost one of his eye as a result of the injury he sustained during the beating,” he said.

According to him, “since the State government and the Oba of Benin stopped CDA activities, these group has not relent in their activities.

“They continue to sell land with fake documents, extorting money from developers and stopping others who refused to give from developing their land,” he said.

But, the former CDA Chairman, Osakpama Okhionkpamwonyi, denied the allegations.

He blamed the disagreement on attempts by certain individuals in the Community to prevent some title holders who bought land from them before the group was outlawed by the State government as the reason for the feud.

He recalled that since the disbandment of the CDA by the State government, their activities ended.

He absorbed himself of any wrong doing, adding that “There is no more CDA in the Community.”