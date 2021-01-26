Chief Mulade applauds appointment of Service Chiefs

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

A Niger Delta born development activist and peace advocate, Chief (Comrade) Sheriff Mulade has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for the appointment of the new service chiefs in the country.

He said this will put an end to agitations from the people on the need to rejig the security apparatus.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on the issue, Chief Mulade who is the National Coordinator of Center for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, an NGO, called for restructuring by politicians, religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria, especially this recent times.

He also joined other stakeholders in Nigeria to call for the urgent restructuring of the country following the mismanagement of the nation’s resources, as well as the endless marginalization of the South-South Region of the country.

Speaking on the role of the Niger Delta in national development, Chief Mulade, the Ibe-Sorimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State, said the region is the main economic live wire of Nigeria by virtue of its crude oil and gas productions which earn the Nation huge financial incomes. He, however, lamented the utter neglect of the oil and gas rich region in terms of infrastructure, health, road construction, economic and human empowerment, as well as security and education, amongst others.

Chief Mulade, a front-line development advocate politician in Warri South West LGA of Delta State, expressed sadness over the high level of political marginalization of the Niger Delta people, many of whom are qualified to work for the growth and development of Nigeria but are unfortunately not included in the present adminstration, and are rather ridiculed when making suggestions for nation building.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his proactiveness towards tackling the Insecurity challenges, especially with the appointment of the new service chiefs, he however noted that restructuring is part of the developmental agenda of the All Progressive Congress ( APC ), as a party.

