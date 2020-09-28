Channel your energy into more productive activity, Matawalle advises trekkers from Kaduna to Zamfara

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, kaduna

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has advised Musa Umar Giwa the purported trekker from kaduna to Zamfara State in solidarity with him to Channel his energy into a more productive activity.

He stated this via his Twitter account.

The Governor said as a father, he wants to discourage young people from such dangerous adventures and he sincerely hope Umar Giwa discontinue the trek.

“ I appreciate the solidarity of the courageous youngman said to have embark on long trek to honour me,” he tweeted.

It will be recalled that Musa Umar Giwa begin the trek from Kaduna to Zamfara in solidarity with Governor Matawalle on Thursday, September 24, from his village in Giwa Local Government Arae of Kaduna State to Zamfara to show solidarity with Governor Bello Matawalle.

He posted a photo of himself on social media receiving blessing from a woman before leaving.

“Glory be to God, the journey is far away, I need your prayers my brothers and sisters, I see my lover matawallen maradun” he wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, he had posted a photo of Governor, declaring his love for him.

“Tomorrow I will take care of my love for the governor of zamfara by the grace of God thank you lovers,” he added.

