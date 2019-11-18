Certificate forgery: Dismissal of 70 staff sacrosanct, says NECO

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Management of National Examinations Council (NECO) under the leadership of its Registrar, Mr Abubakar Gana has said that approval for the dismissal of 70 staff from her services for certificate forgery followed the report submitted by a Management Committee constituted to verify certificate of staff of the council.

This was contained in a press statement issued yesterday by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani saying that “The certificate Verification Committee carried out its assignment diligently by inviting all staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which some staff actually attested that their certificates were fake.

“The Committee also contacted the Schools and Institutions the affected staff claimed to have attended and the Schools and Institutions denied having certificated them. On completion of their assignment, the Committee submitted its findings to NECO Management which also forwarded same to NECO Governing Board” he added.

He stated, “At its 17th Extra- ordinary meeting, the Governing Board vetted the report and approved dismissal of the affected staff.

Sani further said that the Council under the able leadership of the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive, Mr. Abubakar Gana has zero tolerance for corruption and is poised to sanitise the system as espoused by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

He stressed that the dismissal of the 70 staff was the first phase in the series of the on -going staff certificate verification exercise in the Council.