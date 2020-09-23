CEPEJ calls for collaboration with security agencies

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

A civil society organisation, Center for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ has flagged off the 2020 International Day of Peace tagged: “Shaping Peace Together” by handing over the State Intelligence Investigation Bureau (SIIB) building to the Nigeria Police, Warri Area Command, Delta State.

The handing over event was CEPEJ’s effort to initiate a partnership with the security agencies for sustainable security in the country and support the efforts of the Police in combating insecurity and promoting peace building in Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

In his speech, the National Coordinator and CEO of the NGO, Comrade Mulade Sheriff stated that the project was initiated due to existing relationships with the Nigeria Police in the Warri Area Command who highlighted the benefits of the project when completed.

The Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, Mni, who represented the IGP, commended the efforts of CEPEJ stressing that the initiative would help to foster the partnership between the Center and the Police, in line with the community policing intelligence investigation policy of the IGP.

The DG, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolutions, Professor Bakut also commended CEPEJ for the gesture, adding that it would help the government to ensure sustainable security and peace in the community with the support of residents of the locality. He urged other CSOs to key into the initiative so as to achieve the overall outcomes of government programmes especially in the area of peace building and conflict prevention.

The event climaxed with the Commissioner of Police and DG Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolutions paying a courtesy visit to CEPEJ’s Corporate Headquarters Office at Ugolo-Okpe near Osubi Airport, where both of them commended the NGO for its efforts, and promised their unwavering support for community policing, as well as peace building in the State and Nigeria at large.

